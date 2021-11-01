Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed celebrating Halloween with her daughter Maddie’s family on the east coast after moving off Coyote Pass for the winter.

“Halloween in North Carolina this year. Hunter came down and joined us. #trickortreat #grandbabiesarethebest,” Janelle, 52, captioned a series of snapshots documenting their spooky festivities on Sunday, October 31, showing her 16-year-old daughter, Savanah, and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel dressed up as unicorns in addition to a selfie that Janelle and Hunter, 24, posed for.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Ysabel, 18, and Savanah embraced in another one of the photos while Ysabel held Maddie’s daughter, Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), who captured hearts in her costume.

Maddie also shared a post of her own via Instagram, including a photo of herself, husband Caleb Brush, Evie and the couple’s son, Axel, seated on their front porch.

“I tried so hard for a theme this year but both my kids were not about it! No matter how much I hyped it!” the mom of two joked in her caption. “Axel was determined to be Spiderman and Evie wanted to be a fairy. So here we are. It was so much fun and the kids had a blast! Holidays have become so much more fun with kids especially now that they understand it more!”

Janelle’s fun-filled holiday with her loved ones comes shortly after she announced her plans to head back to Flagstaff to live there for the next few months.

Courtesy Maddie Brown/Instagram

“I’m heading into town for the winter in the next couple of days,” the mom of six shared on October 20, months after revealing she was the first of the polygamous Brown family to reside on their Coyote Pass property in an RV. “For this winter, it was the prudent choice,” she explained. “Soaking up all the last-minute joy.”

Janelle isn’t the only one with a change of address lately either. Christine, 49, and Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel relocated to North Carolina from Arizona over the summer for college, and more recently, Christine has also moved into a Utah-based duplex, In Touch confirmed.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine listed her new address in the city of Murray on the mortgage deed of her former Arizona house and it appears she is renting the property.

In a recent teaser TLC shared ahead of season 16, the reality star hinted at her plans to move. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” Christine said. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.