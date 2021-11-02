End of an era. Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced her split from husband Kody Brown after leaving behind her life in Arizona to move to Utah.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality, 49, wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine and Kody have been spiritually married since March 25, 1994, and they share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon.

“Thanks for your understanding and compassion!” she added in her caption.

Kody, 52, for his part, also took to Instagram with a statement confirming news of their breakup. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” the father of 18 wrote. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Their split announcement comes just two weeks after In Touch confirmed that Christine relocated to their former home state of Utah in a duplex of her own. Christine described herself as a “single woman” in the deed and it appears she is renting after selling her former property in Arizona, according to online records.

Fans watched their relationship drama unfold in season 15 and new teasers for upcoming episodes revealed their dynamic was still very strained in recent months.

“Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” Christine said during one tense trailer amid their plans to build on Coyote Pass. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Kody is still legally married to Robyn Brown, whom he wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is also still spiritually married to sister wives Meri, 50, and Janelle Brown, who joined the brood in 1990. Meri previously slammed split rumors in December 2020, telling fans she was “committed” to Kody and the life they built together.