A fresh start! Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel is relocating to North Carolina to live with Janelle Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown).

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!” Maddie, 25, announced via Instagram, revealing Ysabel will be leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, for the time being to focus on school.

When one fan asked if the 18-year-old was coming over to North Carolina for college, Maddie confirmed that was the reason behind Ysabel’s change of address.

In her announcement photo, Maddie and Ysabel were all smiles while posing on the front steps of Maddie’s home with her two kids, Axel and Evangalynn “Evie.”

Maddie revealed she and her family purchased a new home in mid-July, sharing a few portraits of them posing in front of the property. “Well North Carolina, it looks like we are staying! Feeling so blessed and excited!” the TLC alum gushed at the time.

Earlier this month, Christine, 49, also posted snapshots captured during her cross-country trip with daughters Ysabel and Truely, stopping by the former home of rock legend Elvis Presley and more local attractions in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fans have been asking Christine about what she is planning to do next ever since sister wife Janelle, 52, announced she moved into an RV on their new Coyote Pass land on June 27, making her the first of the polygamous brood to live there.

Since then, Christine has put her three-bedroom home on the market for $725,000, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The house was originally purchased by Christine and husband Kody Brown in late 2018. However, two years later, Kody’s name was later removed from the deed in August 2020.

During season 15, Christine said she wanted to move back to their former home state of Utah, but many fans speculate she could soon be joining Janelle on Coyote Pass.

Amid the big news about Christine’s daughter moving to North Carolina, Ysabel also shared an announcement of her own to confirm the news via her Instagram page. “So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel gushed, to which Janelle sweetly replied, “It’s going to be epic!”