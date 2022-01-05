Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed she and her youngest daughter, Truely, are heading on a road trip to Arizona and North Carolina following the mom of six’s split from longtime husband Kody Brown.

“Road trip to Flagstaff with this adorable kid! Truely and I will be in Flagstaff until Saturday, then we’re going to visit [my] kids in North Carolina,” Christine, 49, shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 4, telling her followers that she is planning to return to Utah around January 22. “Crazy. Long. Trip. But FULL of FAMILY TIME!!”

It appears Christine will be stopping by her polygamous family’s property over the weekend following her move to the city of Murray, which came just a few weeks prior to her and Kody’s split announcement on November 2.

In Touch confirmed that she moved into a Utah duplex in October 2021, describing herself as a “single woman” in the deed for her new abode that appears to be a rental after selling her former home in Flagstaff.

After visiting loved ones in Arizona, they will venture over to North Carolina, where Christine and Kody’s 18-year-old daughter, Ysabel, now lives with Janelle Brown‘s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) and her family.

During the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine, Janelle, 52, and Kody, 52, were at odds over the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines they put in place for the brood ahead of and during the holidays.

Christine argued that Kody was being “irresponsible” as the “leader” of the brood by ignoring “half of his family” and not seeing them “at all” over his concerns.

Nonetheless, Kody previously defended his strict protocol during a tease scene that aired in December. “You’re either in and you’re complying with our standard,” he said, putting his foot down on the matter. “Or I’m not coming around.”

“Plural marriage is a struggle. It’s a hard thing,” Kody continued. “I am not the head of this family. You know, I’m the head of the household [in] some places, I’m just not right here. And that’s not the deal we made when we got married.”