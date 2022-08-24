Change of heart. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has denounced polygamy after her divorce from ex Kody Brown, revealing that she is only interested in monogamy for her future relationships.

Months after Christine, 50, announced that she left Kody, 53, the reality star insisted that she’s made the right decision. “I get to live life for me,” Christine told People in a story published on Wednesday, August 24. “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier.”

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” she continued. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

While Christine admitted that she’s not ready to date yet, she confirmed that she will not be interested in becoming a sister wife again. “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she said. “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”

Christine announced her split from the Brown patriarch in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV personality wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The news of their split came just two weeks after In Touch confirmed that Christine moved from the Brown family’s home base in Arizona back to Utah.

The former couple became spiritually married on March 25, 1994. They share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

In August, Christine continued to cut ties from her ex when she sold her portion of the family’s Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, back to Kody and his legal wife, Robyn Brown, for $10, according to property records obtained by In Touch.

Christine and Kody’s messy split will be documented in the upcoming season of the TLC series, which premieres on Sunday, September 11. In the trailer for season 17, the Cooking With Just Christine star is seen packing up boxes after deciding to leave the plural marriage.

“It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” Christine tearfully told Kody in the teaser clip. While Kody attempted to change her mind and convince her to stay, the Utah native claimed he favored Robyn over her and his two other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown.

She added in a confessional, “I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife.”