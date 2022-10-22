A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce.

“I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during a teaser trailer for the remainder of season 17.

“You are running away rather than being accountable. You’re like I’m divorced,” the father of 18 said, in the clip which was shared by People on Friday, October 21, as he snapped his fingers during a heated debate with all of his wives. “I’m leaving, I’m done with you.”

Kody is struggling to deal with the aftermath of Christine’s decision to leave the plural family as she gears up to move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah. Christine’s final night in Flagstaff proved to be an emotional one as family lines were clearly drawn between the extended family.

“Janelle and her kids are on one side,” Christine, 50, told producers. “Robyn and Kody are on the other.”

Season 17 of the long-running series has followed Christine as she revealed her decision to leave the polygamous brood. Christine joined the family as Kody’s third wife, whom he spiritually wed in 1994. The former couple share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Kody legally married fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2014, after divorcing his first wife, Meri Brown, in order to adopt Robyn’s three children from her previous relationship. The patriarch remains spiritually married to sister wives Meri, 51, and Janelle Brown, who joined the family in 1990.

In the past, the sister wives have not been shy in their claims of Kody having a “favorite wife,” which seemingly played a part in Christine and Kody’s split.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine said during a September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

However, Robyn, 43, has slammed claims in the past regarding Kody’s favoritism for her.

“You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn explained in another scene. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”

The mom of five explained that the fellow wives “make assumptions” about how Kody is in her home and while plural marriage is “hard,” she added, “You got to choose it every day.”