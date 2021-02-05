Mic Drop! The Best Celebrity Clapbacks We Still Haven’t Fully Recovered From

The drama is real! Rihanna, Gwen Stefani and Chrissy Teigen are just a few celebrities who aren’t afraid to stand up for themselves on social media. The results of a good clapback can be pretty amazing, and there are some we still haven’t gotten over.

Remember when Kailyn Lowry recently responded to claims she Photoshopped her body? The Teen Mom 2 star slammed the hater in November 2020 when they commented on a professional photo shoot of the mom of four in lingerie.

“Curves. Stretch marks. Cellulite,” the MTV personality captioned the sultry shot that showed off her abs and bra. “And Photoshop!!!!” the troll responded, to which Kail shot back, “PHOTOSHOP WHERE??? To the rolls on my back??????” she laughed.

Or how about when an Instagram user slammed Kourtney Kardashian for having a so-called “negative” attitude on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Prior to the famous family revealing they would be ending the series, the Poosh founder struggled with wanting to “step back” from her longtime duties on the show.

“She is so unappreciative of everything,” the rude hater said, adding that Kourt is “mean to her sisters.” The mom of three — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — then simply replied, “Keep analyzing, boo.”

Of course, we can’t talk about the Kardashians without mentioning the queen of clapbacks, Khloé Kardashian. Most recently, the proud aunt responded after fans accused her of forgetting Mason and Reign’s birthdays.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media. My mentality is — let people do what they want,” she said. “Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday.” Makes sense, tbh.

From Cher referring to her “thigh highs” to Kim Zolciak Biermann responding to her naked picture, you will love this walk down shady memory lane. Keep scrolling to see more!