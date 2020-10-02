An inspiring mama! Kailyn Lowry put her post-baby body on display in a glamorous set of sexy new photos on Thursday, October 1, and shared a message on Instagram about how “moms don’t get enough credit” for everything they do while opening up about her fitness journey.

Kailyn looked absolutely stunning in the sexy boudoir photo shoot, shot by photographer Hannah Rachael featuring a sultry makeup look by Allyssa with @FlawlyssArtistry, but she also felt great and chose to use the images as an opportunity to speak out about the high expectations and pressure moms face.

“Women, in general, don’t get enough credit,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, wrote in support of other hard-working mothers after welcoming her fourth son Creed in July.

“[We] carry our babies for nine to 10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work and then are mom-shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it)!” she continued.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn said motherhood should not be a competition and “neither are our bodies,” admitting her latest photo shoot, while the results were stunning, was a “challenge” because of the expectations put on her as a public figure.

“I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t — I get body-shamed, when I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy,” she vented, saying haters are always finding reasons to criticize her lifestyle, appearance or methods of parenting.

Kailyn shares sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez. She also has son Isaac with former flame Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

After opening up about her fizzled romances and love life on TV, “there is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion,” the podcast host added. Kailyn has been in the spotlight since her first appearance on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

“All of this being said, I decided to do s–t at my own pace. I decided I would start here: a photoshoot to be proud of my body and really love what it has been capable of doing four times,” the Pothead Haircare founder concluded. “Hopefully I will be able to look back on these photos and see significant changes and progress — but still have love for myself and all that my body has gone through.”

