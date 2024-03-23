Lindsay Hubbard had an NSFW girl’s chat with Summer House costars and revealed the lack of action in the bedroom with ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“He’s not a very sexual person,” Lindsay, 37, told costars Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula during the Wednesday, March 21, episode of the Bravo show.

Paige, 31, pointed out the publicist’s “flirty” demeanor during the conversation and replied, “I feel like you’re a very sexual person in general … He’s more reserved.” To cut to the point, Paige asked Lindsay “how often” she and Carl, 39 were having sex.

“Like once every couple of weeks. You’re probably having sex with your long-distance boyfriend [Craig Conover] more than me,” Lindsay admitted.

Amanda, 32, chimed in, asking Lindsay if sex was “good” with Carl, leading her to confess, “It’s, like, such good sex.”

Paige continued the conversation during a confessional and admitted that she believed Carl and Lindsay’s low level of intimacy was worse than what was being said.

“I feel like when people talk about their sex life, they lie a little,” she said. “So, if she’s telling us they don’t have sex for two weeks at a time, that’s six weeks. And I don’t make the rules, but that’s alarming.”

Tensions were high between Lindsay and Carl at the time of the discussion. Their split has yet to air, but fans have already seen the two continuously argue. Not to mention, Lindsay accused Carl, who has been sober since 2020, of doing cocaine and referred to him as “cocaine Carl.”

“You’re the one who is clearly doing other things,” she told the former Loverboy employee during episode 2. “Lindsay, I am f–king sober!” he shouted.

Lindsay and Carl called off their engagement in September 2023, two months before they planned to walk down the aisle. When the news of their split broke, fans were informed that the demise of their relationship was all caught on camera.

“It was Carl’s decision to end the engagement,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “Lindsay is devastated that he would cancel their wedding — she’d only held her bridal shower two weeks earlier!”

In February, Lindsay shared that the first month after their breakup was “brutal” and slammed Carl for ending things the way he did.

“If he wanted to break up, those feelings are valid. But the way he went about it was severely lacking in respect, love and friendship,” she told Life & Style. “He could’ve communicated in a way that kept a shred of integrity intact.”

Fans will see the couple end their engagement during the remainder of Summer House season 8. The show airs on Bravo on Thursday’s at 9 p.m.