Some celebrity sex confessions may make you cringe (here’s looking at you, Hugh Grant), and others may inspire you to get creative …

One thing’s for sure — these A-listers are holding NOTHING back when they open up about their private lives.

Drew Barrymore is among the list of stars who have been open about their sex lives. The 50 First Dates actress revealed her preferences in bed during a November 2022 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m a dirty bird, but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it’s just for me,” she told How to Build a Sex Room cohost Ross Matthews. “I can understand certain kinky things. … Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve done everything — that’s why I’m so boring now.”

While Drew admitted that she’s not “into” anything in particular, she explained that she just “wanted to try everything.” However, the talk show host noted that “those days are long gone.” She added, “Back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now, no.”

Another star that hasn’t held back when discussing her sex life is Emily Ratajowksi, who opened up about her thoughts regarding sex on the first date during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “High Low With EmRata.”

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot because it speaks so much to power dynamics and sex on the first date is the ultimate example of that,” Emily said at the time. “Because you’re dealing with gender dynamics in such a specific little vacuum of a moment. I think If you’re not ready to be vulnerable, that is a reason not to have sex on the first date.”

The My Body author then admitted that she “hates” the thought of a potential partner thinking they “hit that” after getting intimate, even if she doesn’t plan on going on another date with them.

“Even if they’re not the kind of guy who would say that out loud but you can just feel it. That’s a reason not to sleep with a man,” the model explained.

