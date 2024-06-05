Comedian Carol Burnett’s estranged daughter Erin received good news in court this week as part of her effort to regain visitation with her teenage son — months after being accused of “erratic behavior,” In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jodi Montgomery, the guardian appointed by Carol, 91, and her husband, Brian Miller, to take care of Erin’s son Dylan, signed off on Erin visiting her teenager. Erin will be allowed one monitored lunch visit with Dylan. The date and time have yet to be determined. A monitor will be present during the 1-hour visit.

Jodi said the deal would be off if Erin attempted to contact Dylan before the scheduled meeting.

“If all goes well with the visitation then, in the Guardian’s sole and absolute discretion after consulting with [Dylan], [Dylan’s] counsel, the monitor, among others if needed, further visitations can be scheduled before [Dylan] leaves California for college,” Jodi said.

Back in 2020, Carol and her husband filed to be named co-guardians of Dylan. The couple claimed Erin had struggled with addiction issues for years and was unable to properly take care of her son. “In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time,” Carol said in her petition.

The couple said Dylan’s father was also not a suitable guardian. The court approved the petition. A couple of weeks later, Carol and Brian appointed Jodi to take over their roles. As part of the guardianship, Erin was required to follow a strict set of rules to communicate with her son. Last year, a court-appointed lawyer accused Erin of breaking the rules by “accidentally” running into Dylan when he was out with his father.

The court-appointed lawyer demanded visitations be suspended due to Erin’s “erratic” behavior. Earlier this year, Erin claimed she had been clean from drugs for months. The court recently shut down her plea to attend Dylan’s graduation despite her emotional plea.

“I am hardly a danger to my child. I have been drug/alcohol tested consistently since moving back from Hawaii and I work with people in treatment and I must remain completely sober in order to keep my job. I love my job and I love being sober,” Erin said. Erin claimed her famous mother had iced her out completely.

“I miss my son terribly, and I feel that this is a punitive situation brought on by people trying to keep me away from my son until he moves out of state. There has been no attempt from my family members involved in this court case to get to know who I am today. I am not the same person that I was,” she said.

“I have reached out consistently to my mother telling her how I’m doing and although I respect and understand her decision to not be in my life, it is punishing to both Dylan and myself. I have a sponsor in AA and I also sponsor three women. I am an active member in this 12-step program and I take my sobriety seriously.” Carol has yet to respond in court.