Kanye West fired back at the bombshell lawsuit filed by his former employee that accused the controversial musician of wanting to “cage” students at his Donda Academy, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, West, 46, denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Trevor Phillips. Back in April, Phillips sued Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband claiming he suffered “severe discrimination, harassment” while employed by West.

West argued that he was justified in “doing any/or all of the acts alleged in the complaint.” In addition, he said he did not authorize, direct or ratify “any wrongful conduct.” The rapper said the claims were barred “for the reason that the alleged conduct of [West] was at all times undertaken in the good-faith exercise of a legitimate business purpose.”

West said Phillips did not suffer any damages due to his actions. He demanded the claims be dismissed.

In his suit, Phillips claimed West hired him in November 2022 to work on his Yeezy clothing line. He said the mogul also had him work on his Los Angeles-based private school Donda Academy.

Phillips accused West of praising Hitler and making threats to the LGBTQ+ community.

“By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages — which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love — have no place in the world,” Phillips’ lawyer said in a statement. The shocking lawsuit accused West of telling two children “he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages.”

Phillips suit claimed, “The staff quickly distracted the children, and escorted them out of the room.” The ex-employee claimed West spoke down to his Black employees in a way that he would not speak to white employees. Phillips alleged that West even said he would fire anyone who he deemed “fat.”

Phillips’ lawsuit described a December 2022 dinner at Nobu in Malibu where West allegedly spouted antisemitic remarks. In early 2023, Phillips said he complained to West about electrical wires being exposed to school children at Donda.

Alessandro Levati / Getty

A couple of weeks later, Phillips said he attended West’s “Sunday Service” — which he described as a “pseudo-religious sermon where Kanye and a choir plays gospel music, often in front of an audience” — where West allegedly berated him in front of 100 people. Phillips claimed West shouted at him, “Aye you. Get the f–k out of here! You are f–king fired! Get the f–k out of here! You are f–king fired!”

He said the musician continued to make alleged threats of violence as he stood there with his family. Despite the incident, Phillips said he continued working for West.

He worked his last day at Donda in August 2023 due to West shutting it down as part of a plan to rebrand and reopen it. Phillips’ lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the alleged damage to his career — along with the psychological and emotional distress. The ex-employee, who is black, sued for discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation. A judge has yet to rule.