Here we go again. The epic candy feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian continues. The 39-year-old shaded her older sister for serving candy at her Poosh movie night following their brawl over providing sweets at North and Penelope’s Candy Land themed party.

“Is this candy sugar-free and gluten-free?” Kim joked in an Instagram Story from Poosh’s movie night on Monday, December 9. “Yes, obviously,” someone replied in the background as Kim took a look at the selection. “Well, I don’t know if I buy that, let me ask someone else,” Kim answered before yelling for her sister, “Kourt!”

Shutterstock (2)

“Just for you it’s sugar-free and gluten-free,” the person in the background chimed in again. “Just the way I like it guys, I bet it’s not but it’s gorgeous anyway,” Kim said. In the last slide of the video the Skims designer wrote, “I found out it’s not! #hypocrite.”

The whole candy fiasco started when the two moms butt heads over the menu items at their daughter’s joint birthday bash. Although Kourtney, 40, had a vision of a clean-eating candy party, Kim (and well, everyone else) didn’t see how the two fit together.

“It’s not going to be healthy no matter what, sugar is not healthy. But let’s not do the nasty stuff with, like, food coloring and gross s–t,” Kourtney said in an argument with Kim. She noted she would like to have organic cotton candy at the festivity, which we didn’t even know was a thing.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy and it’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that,” Kim said, airing her grievances in a private confessional. “It just doesn’t make sense and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday.”

Although candy may be the theme of the party, Kourt was adamant about having healthy alternatives since junk food just isn’t her brand. “I can’t believe that Kim isn’t willing to compromise at all and that she doesn’t feel guilty about giving not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids coming to our party so much junk and candy. It’s such a dated vibe to be like that.” Despite their quarrel, their fight ended in typical Kardashian fashion — with a blowout bash. Seems like Kim’s tease was all in good fun.