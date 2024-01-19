The forecast for January 21 – 27.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Exploring new career options leaves you feeling excited about the future. Make sure you consider the consequences before making a move, though.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Life is finally looking up. But you need to put yourself first this week or risk losing the ground you’ve already covered. Avoid taking on too many obligations; less is more.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve got to recharge your batteries if you want to keep up the pace. Instead of getting bogged down in all there is to do, come up with a plan of action for each day. You will get it all done quicker than you think.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Some people live for the drama, but not you. If life is getting to be too much, opt for some quality time alone. Don’t take anything for granted, especially at work.

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

When you let your instincts guide you, it’s easier to find the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Give yourself enough space to think clearly.

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You have a tendency to leap without looking and then double back just as fast, so save yourself the trouble and adopt a go-slow approach. Be a team player at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re supportive by nature, but if someone is trying to take advantage of your generosity know where to draw the line. An impulsive mood takes you by surprise. Go with it, because this may be your only chance.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Life is throwing exciting opportunities your way, so you’ll have to work hard to keep up. When’s the last time you truly let loose? Check in on an old friend.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it comes to love, don’t waste your time worrying over whether someone likes you. Your positive, upbeat attitude is infectious — anybody would be lucky to have you as a partner.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Home is where the heart is, and you’re ready to find new ways to bring more harmony into your surroundings. Tense negotiations at work could have a positive outcome if you play your cards correctly.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With so much to do, you’re ready to roll up your sleeves. Getting organized and clearing the backlog makes you feel good, but don’t let this flurry of activity disturb your sense of calm.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

While not everyone agrees with your way of doing things, you’ve got to stick with what feels right to you. An honest conversation will bring you and your partner closer. Be spontaneous and take a trip together!

LUCKY NUMBER: 6