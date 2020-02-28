Shut down! Kourtney Kardashian slammed a troll on Instagram who called her “unappreciative of everything” Keeping Up With the Kardashians and ex Scott Disick “gave her.” Season 17 followed the Poosh founder‘s struggle with wanting to “step back” from her longtime duties on the show, which led to a rift with her siblings — specifically Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Fans may see the famous family’s life unfold on screen, but Kourt was quick to clap back at the social media user who also said she was “negative” and “mean to her sisters.”

“Keep analyzing, boo,” the 40-year-old simply responded to the rude comment on Instagram on February 27. The mom of three clearly has no time to explain herself.

Last season, the reality babe was very open about how she “wasn’t happy” filming anymore and had hit her “breaking point.” Her indecisiveness of not knowing how she wanted to handle her next move caused a lot of tension. Kim arguably said that “if everyone acted like [she] did” about showing their lives on camera, “then we’d absolutely have no show.” In the end, they all agreed that they want each other to be happy, but KUWTK will continue with or without Kourtney.

However, she shared on February 25 that she was filming for the E! production. “These are my confessions,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos that featured her in a private interview.

Kourt has made it clear for a while that the show interferes with her life, including romantic relationships. “Dating can be tricky because of the busy shooting schedule,” a source exclusively told Life & Style magazine in November 2019.

As far as her relationship with Scott, 36, the social media troll was incorrect when they said she didn’t appreciate the father of her three kids. The pair are extremely friendly coparents to their children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — despite breaking up for good in 2017.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the Talentless founder told Us Weekly in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.” Scott has since moved on with Sofia Richie.

