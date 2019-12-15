Don’t come for this Auntie! Khloé Kardashian goes hard for her family, so it makes sense that she didn’t appreciate being accused of forgetting Mason Disick and Reign Disick‘s birthdays on Saturday, December 14. After noticing that she was being called out on social media, the 35-year-old took to Twitter with an epic clapback.

“I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media. My mentality is — let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don’t post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they’re not on social media. Happy Saturday,” she wrote.

Some fans agreed with Khloé’s reason to not post birthday tributes to her nieces and nephews on Instagram. “These adults swear that these kids are gonna be crying because they didn’t get a shoutout for their birthday,” one fan commented with three laughing with tears emojis. “Good for you. Last time I checked we’re humans, not robots! As long as you say it in real life who cares. Some people are too sensitive on something that doesn’t involve them haha [sic],” another fan wrote.

Aunt Kylie Jenner, Aunt Kendall Jenner and Uncle Rob Kardashian didn’t post birthday messages for Reign or Mason either. But not everyone in the Kardashian/Jenner family follows Khloé’s lead. Her sister Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a tribute to Mason on his 10th birthday and a tribute to Reign on his 5th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Mason! You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it’s annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can’t believe this photo was taken 10 years ago! We all love you so much,” the 39-year-old wrote to Mason. “Happy Birthday, Reigny! You are the silliest little kid I know. Thank you for being Saint’s best friend and always having his back! I love you more than you could ever imagine!!!!” she wrote to Reign.

Momager Kris Jenner also shared a tribute to her grandsons, and of course, their mom, Kourtney Kardashian, shared two separate tributes for each of her boys.