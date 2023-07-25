‘Teen Mom’ Stars Are Bringing in Big Bucks on OnlyFans! Which MTV Stars Have Joined the NSFW Site?

Former Teen Mom stars – along with a couple current cast members – are bringing in the big bucks outside of reality TV through their NSFW OnlyFans accounts.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra previously revealed that she was pushing her husband, Tyler Baltierra, to join the adult social media site after his major weight loss transformation.

“I’m trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans,” she said in December 2022. “Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We’ll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans.”

She continued, “Boy, he looked good let me tell you. But I tell him all the time, ‘You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You’d be making some big bucks with that.'”

Tyler has been sharing shirtless photos via Instagram as he has worked on transforming his body through fitness. After finally reaching his hilarious goal of receiving accusations that he used performance enhancing drugs to achieve his new look, it appears Catelynn’s pressures paid off as the Michigan native created an OF profile.