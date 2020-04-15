Kailyn vs. the Food-Shamers

In March 2020, Kail shared a photo of her grocery haul which seemed to include a lot of packaged foods like mini muffins, frozen waffles, fruit snacks and mini potato chip bags. Fans did not think the foods that Kail purchased for her three growing boys were “healthy.”

“So much processed, sugar food,” one fan wrote. “Just a bunch of junk,” another fan commented.