Just months after Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was granted full custody of her eldest son, Jace Evans, the former reality star seems to be dealing with an angsty teenage boy.

The 14-year-old – whom Jenelle welcomed in August 2009 during her appearance on 16 & Pregnant – was reported missing twice in one month in August 2023. On August 15, less than one week after his 14th birthday, the teenager was reported missing after getting into an argument with a teacher at his school.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” Jenelle said after Jace was located later that day. “We decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jace was reported missing again just two weeks later but was found at a gas station 10 minutes from his North Carolina home. “Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear,” Jenelle’s rep, August Keen, said in a statement at the time.

MTV viewers watched as Jace was born and have followed his life from infancy to his rebellious teens.