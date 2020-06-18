No Doubt These Pics of Blake Shelton With Gwen Stefani’s Kids Will Brighten Up Your Day

The sweetest bond! Gwen Stefani‘s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has the cutest relationship with her kids Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

In fact, the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s tots are “well-adjusted” to her romance with Blake, a source exclusively told In Touch. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider added, referring to their mom’s longtime boyfriend and dad Gavin Rossdale. “So far there are no huge issues.”

Gwen, 50, and Gavin, 54, split in August 2015 and finalized their divorce in April 2016. She and Blake, 44, got together in late 2015. Though they aren’t married — or even engaged — yet, that doesn’t mean the No Doubt singer’s three sons aren’t incredibly attached to her partner anyway.

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” the source continued. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

Apparently, things are cool between The Voice judge and Bush band frontman. “They say hello if they’re in the same room when kids are being dropped off or picked up,” the insider said. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source concluded. “They’re not buddies.”

Even though Gwen and Gavin are no longer together, the U.K. native made it clear that they’re on the same page when it comes to coparenting. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” he told Us Weekly. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Although the lovebirds don’t have any children together, the country singer has gladly accepted Gwen’s boys as his own.

