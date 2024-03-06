Camila Cabello appeared on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and the singer didn’t hold back ​from revealing her favorite sex positions and bedroom icks.

“It depends on the vibe and it depends on the energy of what’s going on,” the Fifth Harmony alum, 27, told host Alex Cooper. “There’s, like, in love sex and kind of freaky vibes. Different strokes for different vibes.”

Much like Camila’s thoughts on her favorite sex position, she ​said she likes to engage in NSFW bedside behavior at any time of the day, depending on her mood. “I honestly [like] morning sex. I like both and my favorite is, like, an afternoon vibe. It feels so European. So primal, in a way,” the “Havana” singer said.

As for her sex icks, Camila is not a fan of “silence” and “no passion.”

Camila, who briefly rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes April 2023 after their November 2021 split, also admitted that she has no judgment on breakup sex.

“If you’re wanting to have breakup sex, you’re probably going to be hitting each other up next week,” the Grammy nominated artist admitted. “I’m a proponent. I don’t believe in the forbidden fruit. Do it until it’s out of your system.”

Camila and Shawn, 25, were young Hollywood’s power couple when they started dating in 2019, despite Shawn previously friend-zoning the “Bam Bam” singer on multiple occasions.

After months of packing on PDA, Shawn briefly addressed his relationship with Camila in August 2019. “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he said. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?”

Three months later, the pair put on a spicy performance of their song “Señorita” at the American Music Awards. Camila and Shawn also won the award for Collaboration of the Year for the single. The couple separately gushed over ​each other via Instagram after the big night.

“I love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world. Thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you,” Camila wrote at the time.

Shawn, for his part, gushed, “@amas thank you everyone thank you so much! also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you. we love u guys.”

The pair went on to publicly open up about their relationship and even bought a puppy together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. While it seemed like Camila and Shawn were head over heels in love, they announced in November 2021 that they called it quits after more than two years together.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

That being said, Camila and Shawn found themselves back in each other’s arms during Coachella in April 2023. Ttheir spark fizzled out once again two months later.