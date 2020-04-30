Tori Roloff Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her and Zach of Being ‘Rude’ to Amy After Engagement News

Not having it. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff clapped back at a troll who accused her and husband Zach of being rude to Amy Roloff after she shared her engagement news on the latest episode of the TLC show. The 28-year-old set the record straight in her Instagram comments on Wednesday, April 29.

“I saw last night’s episode and saw how you are your husband reacted to Amy’s engagement,” the troll began, commenting on a photo of Tori and baby Lilah. “And I have to say, you both are very rude. That woman deserves the world and for your husband to be so selfish to not accept the fact that she made that decision [at] least you, as a mother, could have been somewhat happy for her,” adding, “You both were sitting there and didn’t even say ‘congratulations.’”

“You clearly didn’t watch the whole episode,” Tori clapped back in response. With a peace sign emoji, she added, “[We] were stoked for @amyjroloff and love her so much.”

To Tori’s point, later in the show Zach, 29, explained why he appeared to be taken aback by his mother’s engagement to fiancé Chris Marek. “I told my mom and dad, ‘Hey, [there is one thing] I don’t want to talk about on camera, my one out of bounds is your guys’ relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond where it is now,” the proud dad of two said in a confessional.

“I don’t want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera,” he continued. “And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news.”

Although Zach would have appreciated hearing the exciting news off camera, he is happy for his mother’s “new chapter,” he told Us Weekly on April 6. “She has a companion that she will be with for probably the rest of her life. Chris is a great guy.”

After linking up in December 2016, the 55-year-old dropped to one knee three years later in September 2019. The happy couple is planning to head to the altar sometime in 2021.