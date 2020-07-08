Courtesy Audrey Roloff/Instagram; Courtesy Jeremy Roloff/Instagram

Calling out the “Karens”! Audrey Roloff clapped back at mommy-shamers criticizing her and husband Jeremy Roloff for letting daughter Ember ride in a van without a seat belt. The former Little People, Big World stars, who recently bought back the Volkswagen bus Jeremy owned when they were first falling in love, took the vehicle out for a spin with their two little kids. Ember’s seat had no seat belt to buckle her in, and Baby Bode’s infant car seat was simply sitting on the floor — and some fans were majorly concerned.

“I’m sorry to be one of ‘those parents’ … but is she even buckled up???!!!!??? For her age and height, she should really be in a car seat/booster seat!” one fan wrote after Jeremy, 30, shared a video of the adventure on his Instagram. “Where is her car seat or seat belt? Shame on you,” a second added.

Courtesy Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey, 28, wasn’t impressed. “Also, if you’re looking to recruit some Karens, these comments are full of ‘em,” she wrote. Her husband responded a little more directly. “Shame on you,” he quoted right back at one commenter. To another, he quipped, “It’s a good thing I haven’t posted [Ember] riding in the tractor bucket yet.”

It seems the Love Letter Life authors are simply over all of the hate they’ve been receiving lately — and they’ve definitely gotten a lot of it. In April, the TLC alumni faced backlash over their podcast episode about the coronavirus pandemic. Listeners called out their “super privileged opinions,” reminding them that not everyone is lucky enough to not work a traditional job or have a farm where their kids can run around outside without worrying about running into strangers who could possibly infect them.

“I am low-income. Yet needed. I put my family at risk every day to bring people food and supplies. My husband just was laid off, and our kids are home, so if he somehow gets another job, I have to quit mine. How are you qualified to tell me not to complain? Or be angry? Or frustrated?” one commenter asked. “You live in a bubble the majority of us have no access to.”

Later that month, Audrey was also called out for not social distancing. At the time, the family chose not to speak up. Now, it seems they’re tired of staying quiet.