LPBW’s Matt Roloff Defends Himself Against Trolls: “You Get the TV Version of Me”

He’s clapping back. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff went live on Instagram on Saturday, July 11, to show fans his new chickens. Unfortunately, a few haters commented on his video, prompting him to defend himself.

“I mean, he’s a bad guy,” one troll wrote. “I don’t know if you’re talking about me or the chickens,” Matt replied. “Probably me and it’s not true. If you guys only knew the real story about everything … you know, you get the TV version of me.”

Though the 58-year-old didn’t elaborate, he responded to another comment similarly. “They show it like we all don’t get along [on the show],” Matt said. “I say mean things to Amy [Roloff] and she says mean things with me … no, just remember things are TV.”

This isn’t the first time the LPBW star has claimed that things are dramatized on the show. In April, the Roloff patriarch was shown arguing with his ex-wife over whether a road on their property was called a “flag lot” or a “neck.”

@mattroloff / Instagram

“When Amy and I argued about whether it’s a neck or a flag lot, we were just trying to make television,” Matt said. “We know that those are the kinds of arguments back-and-forth that create interest and people like to hear.”

“Unfortunately, some people don’t get the humor in all that, they take it real seriously, they get mad at one of us, but it’s all just sort of poking each other in the rib to create some drama,” the father of four continued. “I like to joke with people that I don’t do drama in normal life, I like to only get paid for my drama. So, when we’re doing the show, we create drama. And Amy does, too. We’re both doing the same thing.”

In addition to defending himself, Matt also updated fans on whether or not pumpkin season will be happening at the farm and revealed that he’s been getting tested for coronavirus every six weeks. We’ve got all this and more — including Tori Roloff‘s epic clapback to mommy shamers and Jackson‘s sweet moment with Murphy — in this week’s “Roloff Report.” Check it out in the video above.