In disbelief. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff didn’t get the reaction she was expecting from her son Zach Roloff when sharing her engagement news to Chris Marek. The 29-year-old was, quite literally, speechless when his mom announced she’s headed to the altar during the latest episode of the hit TLC show.

“Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third-year anniversary,” the 55-year-old told Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, in a clip from the episode. As the couple clearly looked dumbfounded, she added, “Well, you guys are shocked.”

TLC

“I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that. But I wasn’t surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it,” the mom of four said in a confessional. “I really felt bad because obviously he was quite surprised.”

Thankfully, Zach approves of his mother’s fiancé but explained his mute reaction was in part due to the delivery of the news and not the actual content. “I told my mom and dad, ‘Hey, [there is one thing] I don’t want to talk about on camera, my one out of bounds is your guys’ relationship and if that relationship goes anywhere else beyond where it is now,” he said during his confessional.

“I don’t want to be surprised by any news of those relationships on camera,” he continued. “And then she went on camera and surprised me with that news.”

Despite the lapse in communication, Zach is excited about his mother’s “new chapter,” he told Us Weekly on April 6. “She has a companion that she will be with for probably the rest of her life. Chris is a great guy,” the dad to Jackson, 2, and Lilah, 4 months, said of his mom’s man. He added he and his soon-to-be stepfather, 52, already have a great relationship. “We play board games together all the time and we just see eye to eye on a lot of things.”

Chris popped the question in September 2019 and the couple has been excited for their nuptials ever since. They are planning to say “I do” sometime in 2021.