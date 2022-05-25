Coco Austin has always gone out of her way to spoil and pamper her daughter, Chanel, whom she shares with husband Ice-T. But she’s had to clap back at mom-shamers after she pushed her now 6-year-old around in a stroller so she wouldn’t have to walk during a shopping trip in the Bahamas.

The proud mother shared a mirror selfie inside one of the luxury stores at the Atlantis resort, which showed Chanel sitting in a large stroller and looking bored and tired. She had her head rested atop one of her hands while holding a stuffed animal. In a swipe right photo, Chanel looked perky and lively as she stood next to her mom in front of a large glass sculpture.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops … Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see. Her face transitions instantly,” Coco captioned the photos. But fans quickly piled on her in the comments for still using a stroller for a child who is already in elementary school.

Coco clapped back in a Tuesday, May 24, tweet where she wrote, “This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn’t there a war & mass shootings going as we speak, and you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the same day that left 19 children dead.

The model did have some defenders who understood why she put Chanel in a stroller. “The picture is just that, a picture people! It doesn’t mean she was in the stroller all day. Kids do get tired ya know … they sometimes need a break,” one fan commented, while another pointed out, “If her child isn’t being harmed, what’s the issue? The average day at the Atlantis has one walking 2-3 miles. Maybe Chanel is tired?” One parent noted, “It’s so much easier to let your child just have a place to sit when they get tired than dragging them along.”

This isn’t the first time Coco has had to address mom-shaming for how she’s choosing to raise her only child. She faced backlash after admitting in a July 2021 interview that she was still breast-feeding her then-5-year-old daughter. “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no,” Coco explained.