Tori and Zach met in their early 20s and tied the knot in front of 200 guests in July 2015.
Post-Baby Body
“It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard,” she shared via Instagram in December 2019. “Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help. I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is. Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal and I will be back where I want to be. It’s just the waiting that’s hard.”
Lifestyle Changes
By October 2020, Tori made a lifestyle change and began working out at a gym.
“I’ve never ever done that in my life,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “This is the first time I’ve found a place that I feel like holds me accountable, and it’s been good. I just feel stronger, and I feel more confident.”
3 Kids
Tori and Zach have welcomed three children throughout their marriage: son Jackson in 2017, daughter Lilah in 2019 and son Josiah in 2022.
New Challenge
Tori began a 14-week challenge in 2024 to help her reach her health and fitness goals.
Progess
Throughout the challenge, Tori kept fans updated on her progress, including showing clips of her treadmill workouts.
It’s a Mindset
Tori’s dedication shined through when she had a sinus infection in April 2024.