Little People Big World star Tori Roloff

Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Is on a Health Journey: Her Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff is on a weight loss journey after welcoming baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff in April 2022 and sharing the hilarious moments along the way. 

“Going to do a stupid workout for my stupid health to get stupid in shape,” Tori wrote over pouty Instagram Reel in March 2024. “Time to get in shape,” she captioned the clip. 

