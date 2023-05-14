Packing Their Bags? Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 4 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or packing their bags? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 was drama filled and couples Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh, Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, Debbie Aguero and Oussama and Gabe Pabon and Isabel Posada, had viewers at the edge of their seats with how their love stories would end.

Daniele and Yohan originally made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. After tying the knot in November 2021, the TLC alums returned to document their life post-nuptials on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

While initially, the pair had planned to live together in the Dominican Republic, Yohan began to argue that the couple would “have more opportunities” if they started their life in the United States.

“In reality, she doesn’t understand what it is to live here in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a confessional during the January 29 premiere episode, adding that he only earns enough money to make ends meet. “In my country, you work for years and years and years, you don’t have anything.”

Apart from their own relationship issues, later in the season, Daniele decided to introduce her husband to her ex-boyfriend, Taylen Alexander. Yohan made his feelings for his wife’s ex-lover apparent during their first in-person meeting as he immediately interrogated him about his previous relationship with Daniele.

After sizing him up and asking for his shoe size, Yohan joked that Daniele liked her men with “big penises.” When the Dominican Republic native pressed his wife harder on the intimacies of her former relationship with the professional basketball player, she refused to delve deeper into the topic. The in-person meeting ultimately led to a major blowup between the TLC couple as Daniele felt Yohan didn’t trust her.

“You want to humiliate me and that’s why you need power. I don’t like that,” the New York native told Yohan as she shed a few tears during the April 30 episode. “I don’t want to be crying every day because of your insecurity and you need to make me look bad.”

In a private confessional, Daniele claimed that Yohan asked questions not to actually know the information, but instead to make her feel “uncomfortable.” While the personal trainer later talked it out with Taylen, it’s clear Daniele and Yohan have a lot of work to do if they want their relationship to work out.

Keep scrolling to see which 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 couples are still together!