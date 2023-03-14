90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole Sherbiny has a background in fashion and plans to utilize that talent as she starts her life overseas with husband Mahmoud El Sherbiny. Keep reading to find out more about Nicole’s net worth, how she plans to make money living in Egypt and more!

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Sherbiny Make Money?

Originally from a small town in Idaho, after spending a decade traveling around, Nicole decided to attend fashion design school. However, after working a few jobs in the industry, she admitted she “hated it” and then began to study meditation and spirituality.

Discovery+

When fans met the TLC personality on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole was working two jobs while living in Los Angeles.

“I deliver food and I resell clothes,” the Idaho native told producers during her debut on the February 5, 2023, episode. “I’ve always loved clothes since the time I was a little kid. I love dresses. I love fabric. I love the way it feels on my skin. I love expressing myself through fashion.”

Nicole also receives a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.

What Is 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Sherbiny’s Net Worth?

Nicole’s net worth is estimated to be under $150,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does Nicole Plan to Make Money Living in Egypt?

During the March 12 episode, Nicole revealed that she planned to use her background in fashion design to start a family business with her husband that specializes in stylish, modest clothes.

“I came up with this idea at a time when I was preparing for a trip to Egypt and going store to store,” the former fashion student explained in a confessional. “And then, finding something [that] looks like it’s fully modest, but then you turn it around and the whole back is cut out of it.”

During the series, viewers have watched Mahmoud and Nicole clash over her wardrobe — starting from her arrival at the airport where he deemed her shirt too small. Since Nicole is expected “to have no skin showing from the neck to the ankles,” she decided to make clothes she “actually likes and are modest.”