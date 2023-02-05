90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole is moving to Egypt a second time to be with her husband, Mahmoud, despite initially leaving after finding the country to be “much different” than her life in America — but did the TLC newbies make it work the second time? Keep reading to find out if Nicole and Mahmoud are still together in 2023.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicole and Mahmoud Meet?

Nicole is originally from Idaho but now lives in Los Angeles as a delivery driver and clothing reseller. On a “magical” trip to Egypt, the 38-year-old wandered into a fabric store and was immediately smitten upon meeting Mahmoud.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” she explained before laughing off his question during their February 2023 debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicole and Mahmoud Married?

Following her initial trip, the Idaho native returned to Egypt to marry him twice, once at the Justice Department and once with a full wedding party, but kept it a secret before deciding two months later that she wanted to return to America.

Discovery+

Citing culture shock and her husband’s strict modesty rules, the couple often fought and 11 months after getting married, Nicole told the Egypt native she wanted a divorce.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole and Mahmoud Still Together?

Despite Nicole asking Mahmoud for a legal split, she “missed him” and decided that she wanted to return to Egypt and get back together.

During season 4 of the spinoff, the series documented Nicole as she decided to move back to the African country noting that it was “awful” being away from her husband. While there were lingering feelings, all arguments she ran away from will still continue to be a problem in the international marriage.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s current relationship status is currently unknown.

Fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out how Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship plays out.