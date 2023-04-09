90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kris Foster dropped her life in Haleyville, Alabama, and changed continents to be with her fiancée, Jeymi Noguera, but how can she afford the overseas lifestyle? Keep reading to find out Kris’ net worth, how she makes money and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster’s Net Worth?

Kris has an estimated net worth between $200,000 and $800,000, according to multiple outlets.

How Does 90 Day Fiance’s Kris Foster Make Money?

When living in the United States, the mother of two worked for the University of Alabama during football season. From her TikTok and Instagram, it appears Kris assists with parking and directing traffic along with giving out general information for those attending the games. Though some of her videos show her camping out under an E-Z Up tent in the rain, the reality star told her TikTok followers, “Gotta love it. Good money and helping a lot of people.”

While it is unclear what she does for a living outside of her job at the University of Alabama, it was revealed during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that she planned to sell her rare motorcycle in order to be able to finance her life in Colombia.

Discovery+

Unfortunately, the Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was given to her by her dad before his passing, was stolen after her garage was broken into.

“I had planned on selling my rare bike to have that money to further our future together in Colombia,” Kris confessed to producers about her financial situation during the March 12 episode. In a conversation with Jeymi, the Alabama native added, “You are the only person that I would ever even remotely think about selling that bike for. So it was really, really hard to have it taken from me.”

Following the airing of the scene, Kris took to Instagram to reveal her motorcycle was eventually found during a drug raid and had been sitting in an impound lot racking up fees since January 2023.

“The nice people at the lot say I can get it for $500, which is amazing but I shouldn’t have to pay that!!” she wrote via Instagram on March 13, 2023. “I would have driven at 3 in the morning the minute they found it to get my baby!!! Now I have to figure out how to take care of this!!”

The TLC personality added, “In the end, I’m thankful my bike is coming back to me. My dad will be smiling in the afterlife, but I feel like I’m being robbed again.”