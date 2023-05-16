Trouble in paradise. 90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster accused ​wife Jeymi Noguera of cheating on her three times after they got married. Keep scrolling to learn about the allegations, find out Jeymi’s side of the story and more.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jeymi Cheat on Kris?

Kris claimed that Jeymi was unfaithful after they tied the knot ​in a sneak peek of part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ​season 4 tell-all special on Sunday, May 21.

In a teaser clip shared by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 16, Jeymi claimed that Kris “disappeared” ​on her shortly ​after they tied the knot. Meanwhile, Kris argued that they ended their marriage because Jeymi cheated on her three times.

Following their wedding in Colombia, Kris traveled back to the United States to work and save money. Jeymi claimed that Kris did not keep in touch and noted that she didn’t return for her birthday or when her grandmother passed away.

Amid Kris’ absence, Jeymi revealed she cheated on Kris one time. However, Kris claimed that her wife was unfaithful three times.

“The third time, she befriended her on her Instagram after I had moved to Colombia and this chick, you know, is liking all of her photos and responding to her photos and she’s like, ‘I didn’t know she was on there,'” Kris claimed about Jeymi’s infidelity. “Bulls–t, you know when someone’s responding and liking your pictures on Instagram.”

Kris went on to claim that she was only gone for five days, while Jeymi that the mother of two disappeared for one month.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jeymi Respond to Kris’ Cheating Claims?

The teaser clip did not show Jeymi’s full response to Kris’ allegations that she cheated. However, the Colombia native admitted to cheating on her once.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jeymi and Kris Split?

Jeymi and Kris tied the knot during a ceremony that was documented on the April 2 episode. The couple began a long-distance relationship when Kris traveled back to the United States shortly after their nuptials.

The trip was initially only supposed to last two weeks, though was extended for nearly five months. While Kris was in Alabama, her son, Dayne Warren, was arrested on one felony count of trafficking fentanyl and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in April 2022, In Touch can confirm. Dayne’s case was later disposed of as of June 24, 2022, after waiving his right to a grand jury.

During the May 7 episode, Jeymi and Kris had an intense conversation about their time apart when the Alabama native returned to Colombia. Kris called Jeymi “selfish,” while Jeymi said Kris’ situation with her son was “not the reason she didn’t come” for her birthday.

The fight escalated when they began to argue over money and their trust issues.

The argument led to the end of their marriage, with the pair revealing during the May 14 tell-all episode that they have not spoken since.