90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Nicole Sherbiny has tried making life in Egypt work with Mahmoud El Sherbiny, before — however, after two months of struggling with cultural norms, she decided to return to the United States. While she’s giving it another shot while on the spinoff, where is Nicole now — in Egypt or America? Keep scrolling to find out if Nicole is still in Egypt with Mahmoud or back in America.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nicole and Mahmoud Meet?

Nicole traveled to Egypt after seeing an advertisement on a spiritual singles website for a “soul journey.” On her last day of the “magical” trip, the Idaho native walked into a fabric store and was immediately smitten upon meeting Mahmoud.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” the fashion designer explained before laughing off his question during their February 2023 debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Courtesy of Mahmoud El Sherbiny/Instagram

After returning to the United States, Nicole hopped on a plane just seven days later to return to Egypt to marry Mahmoud.

Why Did 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Leave Egypt?

After tying the knot, within a week, Nicole realized how different it was to live in Egypt and would decide two months later that she wanted to return to the United States.

“I don’t drive. I don’t speak the language, I was just really struggling with cultural shock,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum explained in another scene. “We were married for about 11 months when I told Mahmoud that I wanted a divorce.”

Where Does 90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Live, Egypt or America?

Despite asking her husband for a legal split, Nicole decided she missed him and wanted to return to Egypt to get back together.

Nicole’s trip returning to Egypt was documented during season 4 of the spinoff. The pair shared a warm reunion at the airport until they began to argue after Mahmoud told his wife that her shirt was too small.

While her struggles with cultural shock are currently playing out on screen, Nicole is still seemingly living in Egypt with her husband.

After Mahmoud posted a selfie via Instagram alongside Nicole on March 4, 2023, a fan asked in the comment section which part of Egypt they lived in.

“We live in Giza,” Nicole wrote.

Fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out how Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship plays out.