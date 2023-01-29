Jack of all trades! Rishi Singh is one of the latest stars to join the cast of 90 Day Fiancé. In addition to ​making his reality TV debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with Jen Boecher, the India native has worked several different jobs. Keep scrolling to learn about Rishi’s jobs, his net worth and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Rishi Singh’s Job?

According to Rishi’s Instagram account, he works as a certified personal trainer, certified nutritionist, company secretary, lawyer and model.

During the season 4 premiere on ​Sunday, January 29, Rishi is shown working out with a client. He admitted that “there is a stigma in the fitness industry” because people think personal trainers only care “about our looks.”

Rishi prides himself on his educational experience and previously received a law degree. He also has a master’s degree from ​the University of Rajasthan.

The TV personality began his work as a lawyer in the corporate sector, though eventually quit to pursue a career in fitness after feeling trapped in his initial job.

The TLC personality is clearly happy with his current career. He regularly shares workout videos online, as well as photos from fashion shows he has walked in.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Rishi Singh Make Money?

Rishi also makes money for his appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside his fiancée, Jen.

The couple made their debut during season 4. In the trailer, Jen explained that it wasn’t love at first sight and she thought he was a “douchebag.” Despite her initial hesitations, Jen’s perception quickly changed and Rishi proposed just one month after they met in person.

While his salary for appearing on the reality show hasn’t been confirmed, RadarOnline previously reported that TLC pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

However, the foreign cast members likely have a more difficult time being compensated depending on their working visa.

Courtesy of Rishi Singh/Instagram

In addition to his budding reality TV career, Rishi makes money by working as a social media influencer. He has partnered with brands including The Himalayan Organics and Auric to promote their products with his Instagram followers. Even before making his reality TV debut, Rishi already has his own social media fan base and acquired more than 24,000 Instagram followers.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Rishi Singh’s Net Worth?

Rishi’s net worth has not yet been revealed.