Before Daniele Gates made her debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise with husband Yohan Geronimo, she worked several jobs in New York City. Now that she’s returning for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, finances are going to be a main point of contention between her and Yohan. But how much does she actually make? Keep scrolling to find out Daniele’s net worth, learn how she makes a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Gates’ Net Worth?

Daniele has an estimated net worth of $400K, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Gates Make a Living?

The 90 Day Fiancé star runs a yoga and wellness business called Yinsa.

According to her business’ website, Daniele received her 200-hour certification from Pure Yoga in 2014. As she continued to teach yoga, her business expanded in 2018 when the mother of one began to develop and sell Ayurvedic skincare products.

Through the business, Daniele offers her clients opportunities to attend retreats, workshops, yoga classes and private coaching sessions.

“While it’s yoga-centric, it’s also an Ayurvedic wellness lifestyle that focuses on nutritional and mindful balance, daily self-care rituals and practices, intentional long-term lifestyle changes, a regular yoga and meditation practice and the inclusion of joyful, cultural experiences that align with your dosha,” Daniele explained about the company’s mission on the website. “By embracing a Yinsa lifestyle, you’re saying yes to more balance, more joy, and a more fulfilled life.”

Prior to focusing on Yinsa full-time, Daniele used to be a high school history teacher in New York City.

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Gates Make Money?

While Daniele is joining 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in season 4, which premieres on Sunday, January 29, she previously appeared on season 2 of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story with Yohan.

After meeting while she was visiting the Dominican Republic, Daniele and Yohan quickly fell in love and he proposed one month later.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

While the pair faced several obstacles, including dealing with communication issues amid their long-distance romance, Daniele and Yohan tied the knot in November 2021. Fans will continue to watch their love story play out on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which will follow the couple as they navigate their life together in the Caribbean island.

Daniele’s salary for appearing on the TLC franchise hasn’t been confirmed, though RadarOnline previously reported that the network pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.

Another source of income for Daniele comes from posting videos for fans on Cameo. According to her profile, the reality star charges $44 for personalized videos, $333 for business videos and $10 for quick messages.