90 Day Fiancé star Gabriel Pabon moved from Florida to Colombia to be with his girlfriend, Isabel Posada, but did his relocation last forever? Keep reading to find out where Gabriel currently lives.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Gabriel and Isabel Meet?

Gabriel owns and operates a business that specializes in making underwear for transgender people and was in Colombia looking for a new supplier. While in the South American country, Gabriel found “immediate chemistry” with the mother of one after meeting her at the home of a mutual friend.

“That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing. We was hugging. It was a great night,” the Margate, Florida, native told producers during their January 2023 debut, before admitting he was “relieved” to find out Isabel didn’t want to have sex on their first meeting. “Because she did not know that I was trans.”

The next morning, Gabriel decided that he had to come clean and let Isabel know through text message. Following the airing of the scene, he explained why he didn’t immediately tell Isabel he was trans.

“I’m not gonna lie, we were, like, dancing real nice together, and we was, like, making out together,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published in February 2023. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, crap. She doesn’t know.’”

Noting that he’s open about being transgender and has a YouTube channel where he shares “advice,” he added, “I always give people my social media before I even get on the date with them, before, like, I even give them my phone number. … Because people, when you see me, they won’t know.”

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Gabriel Move to Colombia?

During season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which debuted in January 2023, fans watched as Gabriel moved his life from Florida to Medellín, Colombia, to be with the brunette beauty. However, now that Gabriel moved his business from the United States, he’s starting over in his new home country. From the foreign language to metric conversions, he now relies on Isabel for help — something he isn’t entirely happy about.

Discovery+

“I definitely like to be in control, and ever since Isabel’s been working with me, I feel like I’m an assistant,” Gabriel confessed in a later scene. “I feel like I’m working for her.”

Later in the season, Gabriel is also set to come clean to Isabel’s parents about being transgender. While Isabel was accepting of Gabriel, the Florida native felt he was hiding something by not telling her parents.

“They love me so much,” the TLC newbie said in his confessional in another scene, adding that this is the “scariest” thing that may affect his relationship. “I’m very worried about me coming out to her family and them rejecting me.”

Where Does 90 Day Fiance’s Gabriel Live, Florida or Colombia?

While it isn’t clear if Gabriel is living in the United States or Colombia, he was back in Florida as of March 2023.

On March 19, he revealed he participated in a “one-man parade” in his home state.

“The world is changing for the better,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star captioned the Instagram post. “Let’s show the world we are here.”