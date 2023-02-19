90 Day Fiancé star Yohan Geronimo was introduced to fans on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise as the handsome, 6-foot-7 fitness instructor who swept Daniele Gates off her feet — but that isn’t all he does for work! Keep reading to find out more about his job, how he makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yohan Geronimo’s Job?

During Daniele and Yohan’s initial debut in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in June 2022, Daniele met Yohan at her hotel in the Dominican Republic.

“I work as a personal trainer and gym manager at a big hotel,” Yohan told producers. “Working in the tourism industry, I’ve been able to meet lots of people from all over the world.”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Yohan Make Money?

Upon the couple’s return on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January 2023, Daniele revealed that a few months after the pair’s November 2021 wedding, Yohan opened up a butcher shop in his hometown of La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Courtesy of Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

While Daniele was excited about her partner’s entrepreneurial aspirations, she was immediately horrified upon walking into his establishment.

“Yohan is upset by my reaction but I’m not sure that he knows how to manage a business,” the former high school teacher explained in a private confessional. “I can’t believe that this is how everybody buys meat … Just like, sitting out unrefrigerated with flies on it?”

Yohan also makes a profit on the creator platform, Unfiltrd, where he says, “Fans can experience more than you can on Instagram.”

Daniele’s Role As Breadwinner Is Set to Cause Issues

During the season 4 premiere, fans learned Daniele quit her job as a high school history teacher in New York City to move to Yohan’s home country of the Dominican Republic. While Yohan is in the process of building a business of his own, it’s clear Daniele’s current status as the breadwinner in their relationship is set to cause issues.

“I pay for everything, you need to do more things,” the certified yoga instructor told him in Spanish. He responded, “Look, here, the man works [and] the woman does the housework.”

She shot back, “You’re my wife.”

However, news broke in February 2023 that Daniele had filed for bankruptcy just six months before her June 2022 move to the Dominican Republic.

According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by In Touch, Daniele had assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities of $224,584. The reality star’s monthly income was listed as $4,717, while her expenses exceeded the amount by $6,017. In the documents, Daniele said that her debts are primarily consumer. She also noted that she has $63,346 in student loan debt.