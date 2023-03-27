Making her own money! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero may have moved across the world to be with her fiancé, Oussama, but the Georgia native is still taking care of business at home. Keep reading to find out more about Debbie’s job, what she does for a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie Aguero’s Job?

Debbie is the founder of GemHouse Studio, a boutique that aims to “present breathtaking gemstone jewelry and art to inspire a style and taste that’s abundant in creativity,” according to the brand’s website.

The artistic platform aims to “shed light on emotional wellness,” along with promoting “a hands-on studio focusing on creative collaboration, in [a] relaxing environment.”

On the website, customers can browse through a curated collection of jewelry styles that include exotic stones.

The 90 Day Fiancé star also detailed that she has future plans to incorporate an animal sanctuary “to further create environments conducive to respite and healing the silent walking wounded.”

How Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Make a Living?

Apart from her online business, the reality TV personality also earns a paycheck for appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

For reference, 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode, according to Radar. The cast compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Debbie’s Son Feel About Oussama’s Intentions?

Prior to her departure to Morocco, her son Julian — who happens to be a lieutenant in the police department — distrusted Oussama and worried about his mother’s finances while she was overseas.

“I am very afraid once my mom is there, she wouldn’t hesitate transferring all her American funds and money into an account that he has access to,” Julian explained during the February 19, 2023, episode. “And the way that she is talking about supporting him in the future, tells me that she has already supported him and is keeping stuff from us. I trust a lot of things. I don’t trust Oussama, not one bit.”