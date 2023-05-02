Not holding back. 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher slammed her fiancé Rishi Singh’s family in a scathing social media post.

“I know that a lot of people think me and my friends were very rude for going over to the family’s house,” Jen, 48, said in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, May 2, referencing the April 30 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

During the episode, Jen and her friends told Rishi’s family that they were engaged after he put off sharing the news and introduced her to them as his friend.

While the TLC personality said she understood the backlash “to a certain degree,” she added that she doesn’t understand why viewers think she should have waited for another “two months” to tell Rishi’s family the news. She then argued that he had “at least a year” to tell his family.

“Let me tell you this about the family. And a lot of people might shame me for it,” Jen told her followers before listing the “criteria” Rishi’s family set for his future wife, including that she “must not be dark skinned,” “she must not be short” and “she must be educated.”

The reality star continued, “So all you people who think this family is so great, they don’t want a ​dark-skinned daughter-in-law.”

Jen added that what “really broke [her] heart” was when Rishi’s uncle called her fiancé’s brother “useless” because he is intellectually impaired. “I’m sorry if you want Rishi to do the chores around the house because your other nephew is ‘useless,’ but honestly, how dare he?” she said as she held back tears. “To me, that’s not OK.”

She concluded the clip by encouraging her fans to reconsider their negative feelings about her dropping by his family’s house unannounced. “There are things that, you know, haven’t come out,” Jen said. “A lot of people, if they knew, they would think a whole lot differently.”

Jen continued to slam Rishi’s family in the caption. “HOW DARE I? HOW DARE MY FRIENDS? Because I could not possibly care less if this family accepts me,” she wrote. “Rishi gets to decide how to navigate this, but I’ll NEVER stop being me and calling out bulls–t & hypocrisy. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

After Jen posted the video, Rishi, 32, took to the comments section to express regret over his and his family’s actions. “Shame on me because of me you have tears in your eyes,” he wrote.

TLC

The couple met and became engaged when Jen was on a solo trip to India. Following their engagement, she returned to the United States and they spent two years apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans have watched Rishi’s family encourage him to date other women as he kept their engagement a secret.

During the April 30 episode, Jen, her friend Randi and Rishi were joined by a translator while meeting with his parents. The family learned about the engagement when Randi mentioned their “pending engagement announcement.”