Kris Foster is set to make her reality TV debut during the season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Kris’ job, what she does for a living, details about her story and more.

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’: What Is Kris Foster’s Job?

During college football season, Kris works for the University of Alabama. From her TikTok and Instagram videos, it appears she helps with parking and keeping an eye on the lots, directing traffic and giving out general information for those attending the games. Though some of her videos show her camping out under an E-Z Up tent in the rain, the reality star told her TikTok followers, “Gotta love it. Good money and helping a lot of people.”

Kris had similar sentiments in a caption posted to Instagram in September 2022, writing, “Football madness and loving every crazy fan!!! Thanks to all the workers keeping it safe and all the fans having fun!! Roll Tide!!!”

It is unclear what she does for a living outside of her University of Alabama gig; however, she can now add TLC star to her resumé.

Who Is Kris Foster’s Partner Jeymi Noguera?

Jeymi Noguera is a Venezuela native who lives in Bogota, Columbia. The pair met after Kris – who has always considered herself bisexual but has been attracted to women “more” – saw an ad for an international dating website, clicked around and found “a soulmate” who “just so happens to be a woman.”

The couple – who have never met in person and whose relationship is “entirely” over the phone – has been in a long-distance relationship for a year; however, Kris and Jeymi plan on tying the knot just nine days after she arrives in Columbia.

Kris says they wanted to get married “as soon as possible,” later noting that she almost lost Jeymi after she was “on death’s door” after being hospitalized for COVID.

“I knew from that moment that I was coming to her and I was gonna do whatever I had to do to be with her,” Kris says in the first episode. “I wasn’t gonna wait for us to do paperwork or whatever we needed to do for her to come here.”

Who Is Kris Foster’s Ex-Husband?

It has yet to be revealed who Kris’ ex-husband is; however, the TLC personality did admit that she’s been married twice before. “They both were not very long marriages,” she said during the season 4 premiere of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. “I never was happy in my relationships, so I’ve raised my kids as a single mother for a lot of years.”

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kris Foster Have Kids?

Kris has two children, daughter Starr and son Dayne, though it is unclear if Kris shares her two kids with either of her ex-husbands. “I got pregnant at 16,” she explained in a teaser clip shared by People. “The very first time I had an intimate relationship.”

TLC (2)

The Alabama native appears to have a close relationship with her adult children, both of whom are “very open” to her relationship with Jeymi but are “very nervous” about her moving to another country to pursue the relationship.

‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 4 Premiere Date

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. New episodes air every Sunday and can also be streamed on Discovery+.