90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back for season 4 and bringing viewers back to Colombia with the introduction of Gabriel and Isabel’s international love story — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Gabriel and Isabel Meet?

Gabriel is from Margate, Florida, and met Isabel while in Colombia looking for a new supplier for his business, which specializes in making underwear for transgender people.

While in South America, Gabriel found “immediate chemistry” with Isabel after meeting her at the home of a mutual friend.

“That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing. We was hugging. It was a great night,” the Florida native told producers during their January 2023 debut, before admitting he was “relieved” to find out Isabel didn’t want to have sex on their first meeting. “Because she did not know that I was trans.”

The next morning, Gabriel decided that he had to come clean and let Isabel know through text message.

“It couldn’t have worked out in my favor any better,” the entrepreneur went on. After Isabel confirmed that it didn’t matter to her as she saw him as a man, a few months later she moved out of her family home in Medellín, Colombia. After many back-and-forth trips, Gabriel had plans to move to Colombia and propose to her.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Gabriel and Isabel Still Together?

Fans will have to tune in to find out Gabriel and Isabel’s current relationship status, but the couple does follow each other on Instagram — which is a good sign.

And while Isabel isn’t active on Instagram, Gabriel liked her latest selfie.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, while Isabel was accepting of Gabriel being transgender, her parents don’t know, and Gabriel felt like he was hiding something by not telling them.

“They love me so much,” the TLC newbie said in his confessional, adding that this is the “scariest” thing that may affect his relationship. “I’m very worried about me coming out to her family and them rejecting me.”