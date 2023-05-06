90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates is in a lot of hot water after asking her husband, Yohan Geronimo, to meet her ex-boyfriend, Taylen Alexander — but who is her former basketball player love interest? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Daniele’s ex, Taylen Alexander.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele’s Ex Taylen Alexander?

Daniele met Taylen in Miami, Florida, in 2020, and they were in a relationship for about four months.

“It started as a friendship and it grew,” Taylen told Yohan over drinks during the April 30 episode. Daniele added, “So at first, we were friends for two or three weeks. But in the beginning, we said it wasn’t long-term, for marriage or a serious relationship, it was just for the pandemic, for fun.”

Discovery+

According to his Eurobasket profile, the Illinois native played basketball in both Mexico and the United States after starting his collegiate career at Earlham College.

How Does Yohan Feel About Daniele’s Ex-Boyfriend Taylen?

Yohan made his feelings for Taylen apparent during their first in-person meeting as he immediately interrogated him about his previous relationship with Daniele.

After sizing him up and asking for his shoe size, Yohan joked that Daniele liked her men with “big penises.” While the Dominican Republic native also pressed Daniele harder on the intimacies of her relationship with Taylen, she refused to delve deeper into the topic.

“I won’t talk to you about my relationship with him, because it’s inappropriate,” the former history teacher told her husband. “It’s private. Don’t talk about that, you’re crazy.”

The interaction led to a major blowup as Daniele felt Yohan didn’t trust her.

“You want to humiliate me and that’s why you need power. I don’t like that,” the New York native told Yohan as she shed a few tears. “I don’t want to be crying every day because of your insecurity and you need to make me look bad.”

In a private confessional, Daniele claimed that Yohan asked questions not to actually know the information, but instead to make her feel “uncomfortable.”

“Any husband who is going out of his way to make his wife feel that way is not a husband that has unconditional love for her,” the mom of one concluded.