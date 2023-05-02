90 Day Fiancé stars Debbie Aguero and Oussama seemingly called it quits amid ongoing issues related to his via and plans to move to the United States.​

Debbie, 67, accused Oussama, 24, of caring more about getting a visa ​and moving from his home country of Morocco than their relationship in a teaser clip for the May 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 2.

During the April 30 episode, the pair got in a fight when he shared his plans to move to the U.S. after she uprooted her life to be with him in Morocco.

“The most important thing and the most sacred thing is marriage and love – that’s the first thing, that’s the foundation,” Debbie told Oussama in the teaser clip after he asked why she seemed to be more focused on marriage than growing their relationship. “Love can conquer anything but you don’t have strong love for me to accomplish a life here, so you never had unconditional love for me and I’m glad to know that now.”

After Oussama accused Debbie of not believing in his love, she argued that she did because she moved abroad to be with him. However, she added that his love seemed to be conditional on her taking him to America.

“Love, for me, is something holy,” he responded. “Not when problem happens, run away. So, this affects my heart too. Day after day after day, it makes me love her less ​[sic].”

Oussama then claimed that Debbie had changed, though she fired back by stating that he doesn’t like that she’s become “stronger” since they first met.

He continued to argue that they don’t have a future in Morocco as artists, to which Debbie said his reasoning was “BS.”

“I’m going to go on without you,” the Georgia native said. “And I’m going to forge a new path, but you wimped out on me.”

Debbie then got up from the table and walked away from her fiancé.

The pair seemingly split after Debbie told her son, Julien, that she should have listened to his concerns about Oussama after she learned about his plans to obtain a U.S. green card.

“He made some very cruel remarks, not like the Oussama I know,” Debbie told her son during the April 30 episode.

TLC

She added that Oussama seemingly became a different person at night. “He keeps changing, and it always happens at night,” Debbie shared. “I’m afraid of the dark here in Morocco. It’s like, he changes completely.”

Julien told his mother that she should leave Oussama, though the TLC star wasn’t convinced that was the best option. “I’m trying to readjust my thinking,” Debbie said. “Everything changed in an instant. This was a man I loved, and now he’s turned into somebody else.”

The reality star continued to discuss their problems in a confessional. “I’m mourning the loss of my best friend,” Debbie told the cameras. “Now it’s like, ‘Debbie, just stop. Leave. Go home. But I don’t know if I’m ready to do that.’ I miss my buddy, you know? It wasn’t about a physical relationship that I miss the most, I miss my friend.”