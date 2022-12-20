A chance romance! 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise star Daniele Gates met the 6’7’ hunky fitness instructor, Yohan Geronimo, while walking through the lobby of her hotel in the Dominican Republic — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yohan and Daniele’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Yohan and Daniele Meet?

After a series of failed relationships, Daniele took a five-year break from dating to focus on herself. As the mother of an adult son who “was living his own life,” she took the opportunity to travel and repeatedly visited the Dominican Republic after falling in love with the Caribbean paradise.

During the season 2 debut, which premiered on Discovery+ in June 2022, she detailed that on her last trip five months ago, her “life changed forever” after seeing the “most beautiful man she had ever seen” walking through her hotel.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

“When I met Yohan, I felt an instant connection with him,” the yoga teacher told producers. “But it was immediately clear that our relationship would face a lot of challenges.”

One month later, Daniele returned to the D.R. and he proposed.

Yohan and Daniele Faced Communication Issues

While Daniele knew her not speaking Spanish and Yohan not speaking English would be an issue, she decided to look past it as she felt their “spiritual connection” was strong. However, as they began to plan their future together — questions began to rise.

“Before this week, we’ve always talked about me moving to the Dominican Republic,” the New York native confessed as their nuptials approached. “But as we get closer, and closer to the wedding, it seems like he’s more and more adamant about him moving to New York, which makes me really suspicious.” Yohan hoped to move to the U.S. to work and send money back to his family in the D.R.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Yohan and Daniele Still Together?

Despite the ups and downs, the pair made it down the aisle and are still together today.

The couple tied the knot in November 2021 and recently celebrated their first year of marriage.

“One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” Daniele wrote via Instagram alongside a compilation of memories from their first year together. “Blessed to be able to do this together.”