90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 introduced fans to Debbie, an unlucky-in-love, mother of two from Georgia, who met the love of her life, Osama, online — except this time around, there happened to be a 43-year age gap between them. So are Debbie and Osama still together in 2023? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Osama’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Debbie and Osama Meet?

Debbie is an eccentric artist from Sugar Hill, Georgia, and met Osama on social media.

“He commented about my artwork and he was very complimentary,” the TLC personality told producers during her debut on the February 20 episode. “We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his painting and poetry.”

After six months of chatting online, Debbie got on a plane and traveled to Osama’s native country of Morocco to meet him in person for the first time.

“I knew Osama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person,” she confessed to producers. “At first I said, ‘Look, Osama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.”

After two trips to Morocco and years of communicating, Osama asked Debbie to move overseas and be his wife.

How Old Is 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie?

Debbie is 67 years old.

How Old Is 90 Day Fiance’s Osama?

Osama is 24 years old.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie and Osama Still Together?

While Debbie is head over heels for Osama and decided to move her life to the foreign country, her son Julian — who happens to be a lieutenant in the police department — isn’t so sure about his mom’s new fiancé.

“Ever since I told Julian I was moving to Morocco to marry Osama, he’s been pretty hateful about it,” the Georgia native told producers in a later scene. “He thinks I’m going to get used and abused, and he thinks I’m gonna be, like, lost in the Sahara Desert or something.”

Since the pair are seemingly not on social media, fans will have to tune in to season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to find out how Debbie and Osama’s journey ends.