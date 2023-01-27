Not on the same page? 90 Day Fiancé stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are making their return to the franchise on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Fans were first introduced to the couple on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, which documented they beachside wedding ceremony. However, it seems like it’s not all wedded bliss for Daniele and Yohan because they clash over two important issues — money and where they will choose to live: either in Daniele’s native New York City or Yohan’s native Dominican Republic. Keep scrolling below to find out if Daniele and Yohan decided to live in the United States or in the Caribbean!

Where Do ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Yohan and Daniele Want to Live?

On season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Daniele and Yohan disagreed about where they wanted to start they lives out as a married couple. After meeting Yohan’s family, who live very modestly in the Dominican Republic countryside, Daniele asked them what their expectations were and if they preferred if Yohan and Daniele lived in the D.R. or in the United States.

“Living there is fine,” Yohan’s mother told Daniele. “His aunt said it would be good for him to stay there and when he comes back, that he will bring her some shoes.”

Yohan told Daniele that he would like to set up home bases in both the D.R. and the U.S. and split their time between the two countries. “Because what I have in my mind is to go work with you there,” he said. “My mind is set that I’ll do it to help my family.”

Daniele told Yohan that the only problem with that plan is that she did not have enough money to have two houses in two different countries. Yohan then asked her where she preferred to live and she responded, “Here.”

She explained to Yohan’s family that New York City is a fast-paced lifestyle and she would prefer to live in the D.R. because it would be a slower and easier lifestyle for her, with the added benefit of warmer weather. She also said that New York City is too expensive, revealing that she paid $4,000 a month for her apartment. Yohan’s aunt explained that with the currency exchange, people who work in New York City could make the same amount of money in two hours of work that people in the Dominican Republic would make in two weeks of work.

“I definitely worry that Yohan could be with me for the wrong reasons especially when I hear how much pressure Yohan’s family is putting on him to move to the United States because they know that that’s how he’s going to be able to help them the most.”

Did ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Move to the Dominican Republic With Yohan?

Despite not seeing eye to eye at first, Daniele and Yohan were able to come to an agreement after their wedding. It seems they agreed to live in the Dominican Republic, because Daniele revealed that she was leaving New York City in June 2022.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes, especially when I know they’re forever…” she captioned an Instagram Reel featuring clips and photos of her visiting her favorite New York City landmarks at the time.

Where Do ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Daniele and Yohan Live Now?

Daniele took to Instagram on January 18, 2023, to confirm she and Yohan are still living in the Dominican Republic by gushing over her lifestyle on the Caribbean island.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

“My days start slowwwwww. I get up at eight now instead of five. I pull a card. I choose my morning tea intentionally, and I sip it with easeeeee. I read something and write something,” she captioned a carousel of photos and videos of her sitting in a chair on her balcony in what seemed to be an apartment complex. “I start learning around 10. We cook around 12 or 1, when @yohangeronimo gets back from the gym. He’s really at the gym, and I don’t gotta worry about that, which is unfamiliar, but safety would be.”

Daniele continued, “I work for a few hours, sometimes four, during sprints, eight. Weekends don’t matter because days don’t matter. I understand what people mean when they say ‘island time.'”

“It’s not all easy, in fact, it’s the opposite. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s so fulfilling, and I can lean into the hard because I have the time and space to do so. I have the freedom to take care of myself, and you can’t put a dollar sign on that. It’s priceless,” she added. “It took a long time for me to realize that I deserved the life that I always knew was mine. People have been telling me I’m out of my mind since I’m 4-years-old, trust me – you’re not the first. If this is what out of my mind looks and feels and tastes like, then y’all can keep your damn minds. I’m good here.”