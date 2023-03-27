A message. 90 Day Fiancé star Gabe Pabon clapped back at viewers who claim he is lying about being transgender.

“To all the people hating on me, calling me a woman, there’s also a group of people that are saying that I’m not trans,” Gabe, 32, said in a video clip posted to his Instagram Story in Friday, March 24. “Because I have a receding hairline and they said that I have ‘man hands’ so I’m not trans.”

The Florida native went on to explain that fans need to “get together and agree” if he’s a man or a woman because he’s “so confused right now.”

During the most recent episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans watched as Gabe prepared to tell his girlfriend Isabel Posada’s parents that he is transgender.

“Honestly, it’s the worst feeling in the world to feel that somebody does not like me just because of who I am,” Gabe told producers during the March 26 episode. “Right now, her dad genuinely loves me, and her mom genuinely loves me. So I’m stressing and I’m afraid that they’ll see me a different way.”

The mom of two, 34, admitted she was afraid of their reaction and if her “traditional” parents didn’t accept the relationship, she “doesn’t know” if she would pick her family or Gabe.

“My heart is dropping right now because she just told me that she doesn’t know who she would pick, me or her family,” Gabe continued in a confessional. “Like in the back of my head, I thought that no matter what, that we were gonna be together. It makes me feel like our relationship isn’t as solid as I thought it was.”

Later in the series, the spinoff documented as Gabe and Isabel planned to tell her parents about him being transgender after an afternoon horseback riding.

“I have to tell you this because I don’t want to keep a secret and I don’t want to lie. I don’t want you to think that I’m being deceitful to you,” he told her parents while sitting across from them at lunch. “When I was born, I was born a woman and I’ve been a man for 10 years and I am trans.”

While Gabe was met with silence, fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sunday nights to see how Gabriel and Isabel’s journey plays out.