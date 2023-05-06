90 Day Fiancé star Gabe Pabon revealed his sister, Monica, is the reason he’s on the successful franchise, but will she also be the downfall of his relationship with Isabel Posada? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Gabe’s family.

Who Is 90 Day Fiance’s Gabe’s Sister Monica and Mom Marie?

Gabe made history as the first transgender person to be featured on the franchise — but it was actually his sister who actually wrote to producers and pretended to be him to get him on the show.

While not much is known about his family, Gabe was most worried to tell his sister about his engagement to the Colombia native. After finding out Gabe had already given the mom of two a ring, Monica was livid.

Discovery+

“It kind of hurt. Like, I’m gonna get emotional. It kind of hurts,” Monica told producers in a private confessional during the April 23 episode. “Because, from, my point of view, me and Gabe are best friends and the fact that Gabe is hiding his proposal from me, makes me feel as though he doesn’t value our relationship.”

Almost immediately after finding out the news, Monica urged her brother to draft a prenuptial agreement to protect his assets, as she wasn’t confident about Isabel’s intentions.

“Just in case it doesn’t work out,” she told him in another scene. Meanwhile, his mom added, “You’ve worked on your business for many, many years, to bring it where it is right now.”

When Gabe asked Isabel about the agreement, she was offended.

“Because I’m not after a man to support me and give me everything,” Isabel confessed in a private interview. “Monica wants to be involved in everything regarding Gabe. She feels like she needs to control him.”

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gabe’s Family Feel About Isabel?

After learning about the engagement, Gabe’s family traveled to Colombia to meet his future bride for the first time.

While the language barrier brought obstacles and awkward silence, Isabel wanted to make sure to speak to his sister before the wedding.

“If you have doubts about what Gabriel thinks, then you need to talk to Gabriel,” Isabel told her over dinner. Meanwhile, in a private confessional, she added, “I don’t believe that Gabe and Monica are as close as I thought they were. I think that the problem isn’t with Gabe talking to me, but rather with her.”