Despite her son’s harsh opposition, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero left her life in Georgia to move across the world to Morocco to be with the love of her life, Oussama. But has the reality TV personality been able to make life work with her new romance in the North African country? Keep scrolling to find out if Debbie is still in Morocco with Oussama or back in America.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Debbie and Oussama Meet?

The Georgia native met her fiancé on social media after he complimented her artwork.

“We had so much in common. And he would send me pictures of his paintings and poetry,” Debbie explained during her debut on the February 19, 2023, episode. “And every now and then, I’d get another message, and then all of a sudden, he’s like a tree that takes root in your heart.”

After speaking online for six months, Debbie traveled to Morocco to visit Oussama for the first time in person. Despite the pair sharing a more than 40-year age difference, it wasn’t until their first in person meeting that she realized how much younger he actually was.

“At first I said, ‘Look, Oussama, I just can’t do this, you’re too young,’” she continued in a solo interview. “But he made me see that it wasn’t about the age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level and connectivity and us being a team.”

After two trips to Morocco and three years of communicating, Oussama asked Debbie to move overseas and be his wife.

Why Doesn’t ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Oussama Move to the United States?

While Debbie said it would be “wonderful” if she could bring Oussama to the United States, she didn’t think it was a realistic option.

“But you know, they are gonna look at my date of birth, and his date of birth,” she detailed in another scene. “You know, it’s gonna be almost impossible for him to get a visa.”

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Debbie Move to Morocco?

During the spinoff, fans watched as Debbie packed up her home in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and relocated to be with her fiancé overseas. Her son Julian — who happens to be a lieutenant in the police department — was fiercely against the idea and felt Oussama was “manipulating” his mom to move.

“I am very afraid once my mom is there, she wouldn’t hesitate transferring all her American funds and money into an account that he has access to,” Julian explained. “And the way that she is talking about supporting him in the future, tells me that she has already supported him and is keeping stuff from us. I trust a lot of things. I don’t trust Oussama, not one bit.”

Following her move to Morocco during the March 19, 2023, episode, Debbie learned that Oussama wanted her to return back to the United States after a few months.

“I had expectations, and I believed your word to me, that you loved me, and we were to get married and now you’re telling me you’re not going to marry me, and this is a two-month test drive?” Debbie asked him, adding that she “moved mountains” and hurt her children in order to move to Morocco.

In a private confessional, she confessed she was caught off guard by Oussama’s request and admitted she didn’t know him as well as she thought.

Where Does Debbie Live, Morocco or America?

While Debbie’s current location isn’t known, she dropped a subtle clue under a March 2023 Instagram post.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star often shares photos of her cats and artwork, under one photo, a viewer wrote, “I can see you using your art pieces to donate to cat rescues.”

In response, Debbie wrote that she has plans to help with animal rescue while detailing her efforts overseas.

“In Morocco, I buy cat food for strays and have paid vet bills for some,” she replied, seemingly talking in the present tense. “So much to do, so little time.”