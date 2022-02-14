How ’90 Day Fiance’ Fan Faves Like Larissa, Jenny and Sumit, More Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022

A day of love! At its very core, TLC’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé is a show about romance, relationships and couples who defy distance and the odds to be together. The cast of the show and its spinoffs — including 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day: The Single Life and more — exclusively shared their Valentine’s Day plans and revealed how they’ll be celebrating the 2022 holiday with their loves.

For some 90 Day Fiancé couples, this will mark a first in their relationships. 90 Day: The Single Life stars Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds. Other stars, like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Alina Kozhevnikova, will be celebrating the holiday single and showering themselves with self-love.

Valentine’s Day isn’t solely celebrated in North America. Britain, Australia, Argentina, France, Mexico, and Southeast Asian countries like South Korea and the Philippines all celebrate a holiday dedicated to love, according to Britannica. The holiday was introduced as Saint Valentine’s Day or The Feast of Saint Valentine by Pope Gelasius I in AD 496 to be celebrated on February 14 in honor of Rome’s Saint Valentine, as a replacement for the pagan celebration of Lupercalia, which was observed from February 13–15.

In the United States, Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14. Most couples observe the holiday by writing cards or letters to their beloveds, giving gifts like chocolate, flowers and jewelry and enjoying romantic meals in restaurants. Other countries that observe a version of Valentine’s Day do so on different days and have different names for their holidays. For instance, Brazil observes “Dia dos Namorados” (which translates to Day of Lovers) on June 12 and in Spain, their day of love is called the Feast of Saint Dionysus and falls on October 9.

The holidays are a perfect time for the international couples on 90 Day Fiancé to share their culture with their partners, as the show is known for its ethnically diverse cast. President and General Manager of TLC Howard Lee launched the franchise in 2014, and he previously revealed that he thinks the show’s diversity is what sets it apart from other reality TV shows.

“I don’t think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019. “There is somebody from every country who’s been on this series. I’m proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network.”

Keep scrolling below to find out how your favorite stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise will be celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022!